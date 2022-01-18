Advertise With Us
Charlotte County Community Foundation creates Tornado Assistance Fund

Charlotte County
Charlotte County(Charlotte County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte Community Foundation has announced the creation of a disaster relief fund to assist victims of the Jan. 16 tornadoes.

The NWS has confirmed two tornado touchdowns in the Holiday Lakes and Gasparilla Mobile Estates communities. 21 homes were deemed uninhabitable and additional 18 homes were damaged. No injuries or deaths were reported.

To donate to those, click here.

