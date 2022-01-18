Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Brace for a cold start to your Tuesday morning

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Cold air settling in for the overnight. Be sure to have a jacket ready for Tuesday morning as some of you will be in the lower 40′s and maybe even in the upper 30′s.

Expect about two days of cool days and cold nights before a warming trend takes us back into the mid-70s as a ridge of high pressure moves to the north. Humidity will begin to increase and sunshine will be full force. However, the warm-up will not last long.

Another front will try to pass my on Friday and bring small chances for showers. Right now there does not appear to have a severe risk but we will watch the system and tweak the forecast as needed as we get closer to the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms
GALLERY: Storm damage in the Suncoast
Lightning exits a thunderstorm south of Broken Arrow, Okla., during this 13-second time...
National Weather Service reports damaged homes in Port Charlotte
Traffic Alert
Update: All lanes of traffic are back open on I-75 at Manatee River
Traffic Alert 2
Tornado flips semi truck near the 96 mile marker
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Latest News

A cold start to Tuesday is expected.
Monday evening weather forecast
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Several cold nights and cool days in the Suncoast forecast
Strong winds over the next day along with cool temperatures.
Winter makes way to the Suncoast after early morning tornadoes
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County