Brace for a cold start to your Tuesday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Cold air settling in for the overnight. Be sure to have a jacket ready for Tuesday morning as some of you will be in the lower 40′s and maybe even in the upper 30′s.

Expect about two days of cool days and cold nights before a warming trend takes us back into the mid-70s as a ridge of high pressure moves to the north. Humidity will begin to increase and sunshine will be full force. However, the warm-up will not last long.

Another front will try to pass my on Friday and bring small chances for showers. Right now there does not appear to have a severe risk but we will watch the system and tweak the forecast as needed as we get closer to the weekend.

