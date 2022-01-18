Below average temperatures on the Suncoast will start to warm tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry and cool air continues to filter in on a northeast wind today. However, the wind speeds will begin to decline today, and wind direction shift to a more easterly direction.

The combination of these factors will cut back on the cold air draining into the Suncoast and allow the sunny skies to begin warming our air by tomorrow afternoon. Today’s high will be held to the mid-60s, which is well below the normal. Tomorrow we will get close to 70 after another chill morning in the 40s.

The warm weather trend will continue for two days before the next cold front moves in on Friday. The front will be accompanied by showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. It’s too soon to definitively say that this front will or will not have a severe weather threat, but first looks appear that the system will behave and be mostly a rain event. It will also cool us a bit and drop our temperatures back into the mid-60s for at least the second half of the weekend.

