U.S. Coast Guard rescues boater outside Pinellas Point

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew safely embarked the boater in distress and...
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew safely embarked the boater in distress and transported him to Bayfront Health Hospital where emergency services personnel awaited to assist.(U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coast Guard rescued a boater in distress on Sunday on a kayak after he abandoned his catamaran four miles east of Pinellas Point.

The boat’s 65-year-old captain sent a distress signal Sunday morning. The Coast Guard’s sent a helicopter and patrol boat and found the man with the help of a personal locator beacon MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and Station St. Petersburg rescue crews took to the skies and water.

Coats Guard spokesperson Petty Officer First Class Evan Means said the beacon was a critical element in the rescue. “I cannot overstate the importance of education and awareness of safe boating practices and the amount of planning that needs to occur before people venture out on the water, which can be unforgiving.”

It was reported the boater abandoned the sailboat after experiencing disorientation and confusion from being exposed to propane gas leaking on his vessel.

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat plucked the man from the kayak brought him to shore where he was taken to Bayfront Health Hospital.

