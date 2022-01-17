Several cold nights and cool days in the Suncoast forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold air will settle in on the Suncoast tonight as the wind speeds subside a bit. Our daytime high temperatures will also be held down by morning clouds.

Expect highs today to be in the mid-60s after a bit more sunshine by later in the day. After sunset, the temperatures will fall into the 50s then into the 40s. Inland areas may even see a few upper 30s when the wind chill is factored in.

Expect about two days of cool days and cold nights before a warming trend takes us back into the mid-70s. Humidity will begin to increase and sunshine will be full force. However, the warm-up will not last long.

Another front will try to pass my on Friday and bring small chances for showers. Right now there does not appear to have a severe risk but we will watch the system and tweak the forecast as needed as we get closer to the weekend.

