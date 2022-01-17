Prominent Democratic fundraiser dies from pancreatic cancer

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Michael Moskowitz, an attorney, prominent Democratic fundraiser and father of Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, has died following a bout with pancreatic cancer, his family announced. He was 68.

Moskowitz died just days after attending the swearing in of his son, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill a spot on the Broward County Commission. Jared Moskowitz, also a Democrat, led the state’s Division on Emergency Mangement through the early coronavirus pandemic.

The date of the swearing-in was moved up and held at Parkland City Hall so the ailing father could attend. His family made arrangements to take him to the ceremony by ambulance, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

The elder Moskowitz was a high profile lawyer in Broward County, and a mover and shaker in the political world.

He was also a generous philanthropist, Broward County Mayor Michael Udine, who was friends with Moskowitz for 25 years, told the newspaper.

“He was a pillar in the community, he was the first call people made (to host for) charitable organizations. ... He was a great lawyer and a great family man.”

Michael Moskowitz wined and dined donors at his Parkland home, raising money for Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh of Indiana, former Democrat Joe Lieberman, of Connecticut, among others.

Moskowitz was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2020.

His son tweeted that a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Temple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek in Tamarac.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.