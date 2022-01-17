Jail escapee may be headed to Tampa area, police say
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local police are on the lookout for a man who escaped from the Suwannee County Jail Monday and may be headed to the Tampa area.
Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, was last seen in an all-brown uniform with brown boots.
Anyone who sees Ward is asked to call 911.
🚨ATTENTION!🚨— TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 17, 2022
Escaped Inmate Alert!!
This man broke out of the Suwannee County Jail this morning & may be on his way to Tampa.
He was last seen in an all-brown uniform w/ brown boots.
If u see him, call 911 asap! pic.twitter.com/svvtK0LTDE
