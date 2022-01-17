Jail escapee may be headed to Tampa area, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local police are on the lookout for a man who escaped from the Suwannee County Jail Monday and may be headed to the Tampa area.

Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, was last seen in an all-brown uniform with brown boots.

Anyone who sees Ward is asked to call 911.

