Jail escapee may be headed to Tampa area, police say

Anthony Eugene Ward
Anthony Eugene Ward(Suwannee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local police are on the lookout for a man who escaped from the Suwannee County Jail Monday and may be headed to the Tampa area.

Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, was last seen in an all-brown uniform with brown boots.

Anyone who sees Ward is asked to call 911.

