Humane Society of Sarasota County surprised with donation on Good Morning America

The organization was featured as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, animal organizations have been urging fans to donate in her memory to local animal shelters.

The Humane Society of Sarasota County got a welcome surprise with a check for $20,000 as they were being featured on a segment of “Good Morning America” about the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

“We are so unbelievably grateful to ‘Good Morning America’ and Mars, Incorporated for their incredible donation. We hope that Betty White would be proud of the generosity towards animals on her behalf,” reads a post from the organization.

The actress was a champion for animals, even serving on the board of the Los Angeles Zoo.

White spoke about her love of animals on Good Morning America in 2011, “My mother and dad were the same way. And my mother used to tell a story that if, when she brought me home from the hospital, if our cat, Toby, hadn’t liked me, I would have been sent right back to the hospital.”

As a child, she longed to be a park ranger. Now, organizations across the nation and right here in the Suncoast are seeing an uptick in donations in memory of the actress who died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

If you are interested in donating, click here.

You can watch the Good Morning America segment below:

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

