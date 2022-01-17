Cold weather shelter to open in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s Monday night, a cold weather shelter will be available in North Port for those in need, the North Port Police Department said.

The shelter will open at 5 p.m. at the 100 Church, at 14525 Tamiami Trail. The shelter will close Tuesday morning, police said on Twitter.

ABC7 meteorologist John Scalzi said after sunset, temperatures will fall into the 50s then into the 40s. Inland areas may even see a few upper 30s when the wind chill is factored in.

Expect about two days of cool days and cold nights before a warming trend takes us back into the mid-70s.

There is a cold weather shelter opening tonight (January 17) at 5 p.m. at 100 Church, located at 14525 Tamiami Trl (near Blue Tequila). The shelter will close the following morning. pic.twitter.com/Tolp9xqhvp — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) January 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.