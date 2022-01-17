Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Cold weather shelter to open in North Port

(WAFB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - With temperatures expected to dip into the 40s Monday night, a cold weather shelter will be available in North Port for those in need, the North Port Police Department said.

The shelter will open at 5 p.m. at the 100 Church, at 14525 Tamiami Trail. The shelter will close Tuesday morning, police said on Twitter.

ABC7 meteorologist John Scalzi said after sunset, temperatures will fall into the 50s then into the 40s. Inland areas may even see a few upper 30s when the wind chill is factored in.

Expect about two days of cool days and cold nights before a warming trend takes us back into the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms
GALLERY: Storm damage in the Suncoast
Lightning exits a thunderstorm south of Broken Arrow, Okla., during this 13-second time...
National Weather Service reports damaged homes in Port Charlotte
Traffic Alert
Update: All lanes of traffic are back open on I-75 at Manatee River
Traffic Alert 2
Tornado flips semi truck near the 96 mile marker
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Latest News

Ann and Chuck Dever Recreation Center
Charlotte County shuts down shelter at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center
Humane Society of Sarasota County was given $20K from Good Morning America
Humane Society of Sarasota County surprised with donation on Good Morning America
Anthony Eugene Ward
Jail escapee headed to Tampa area has been recaptured
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew safely embarked the boater in distress and...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues boater outside Pinellas Point