Charlotte County declares state of emergency after Sunday storms

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Commission has declared a state of emergency Monday after Sunday storms damaged nearly 40 homes.

In a meeting that lasted less that 15 minutes, Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller gave commissions a quick rundown of events Sunday that saw a tornado plow through a neighborhood in the Gasparilla Road area. The storm has been classified as an EF-1 with winds reaching 110 mph.

Fuller said 21 homes in Holiday Lakes, Gasparilla Mobile Estates and Gasparilla Marina were declared uninhabitable. 18 other homes reported damage. There were no deaths or injuries reported.

Commissions praised county staff for the quick response to the day’s events. Fuller said the county had established a command center by 7:15 a.m. By 9 a.m., an emergency shelter was set up at the Ann and Chuck Dever Recreational Center.

By noon, food and water deliveries began to arrive; Florida Power and Light crews, already on scene, began restoring power by 2 p.m.

Fuller said no residents displaced by the storm needed to spend the night at the shelter.

Cleanup and assessment continues today.

