Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Charlotte County declares state of emergency after Sunday storms

Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County(Charlotte County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Commission has declared a state of emergency Monday after Sunday storms damaged nearly 40 homes.

In a meeting that lasted less that 15 minutes, Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller gave commissions a quick rundown of events Sunday that saw a tornado plow through a neighborhood in the Gasparilla Road area. The storm has been classified as an EF-1 with winds reaching 110 mph.

Fuller said 21 homes in Holiday Lakes, Gasparilla Mobile Estates and Gasparilla Marina were declared uninhabitable. 18 other homes reported damage. There were no deaths or injuries reported.

Commissions praised county staff for the quick response to the day’s events. Fuller said the county had established a command center by 7:15 a.m. By 9 a.m., an emergency shelter was set up at the Ann and Chuck Dever Recreational Center.

By noon, food and water deliveries began to arrive; Florida Power and Light crews, already on scene, began restoring power by 2 p.m.

Fuller said no residents displaced by the storm needed to spend the night at the shelter.

Cleanup and assessment continues today.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms
GALLERY: Storm damage in the Suncoast
Lightning exits a thunderstorm south of Broken Arrow, Okla., during this 13-second time...
National Weather Service reports damaged homes in Port Charlotte
Traffic Alert
Update: All lanes of traffic are back open on I-75 at Manatee River
Traffic Alert 2
Tornado flips semi truck near the 96 mile marker
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Latest News

Monday January 17th- Suncoast Storm Damage
Monday January 17th- Suncoast Storm Damage
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Monday January 17
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Monday January 17
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Several cold nights and cool days in the Suncoast forecast
Strong winds over the next day along with cool temperatures.
Winter makes way to the Suncoast after early morning tornadoes