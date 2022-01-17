#BettyWhiteChallenge: Donate to Suncoast animal organizations to honor Betty White
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Betty White would have turned 100 years old Monday. White was a well-known philanthropist and activist.
In honor of the beloved comedian, there is call to donate to animals in honor of the beloved actress who passed away on Dec. 31, 2021.
The Humane Society of Sarasota County received a surprise $20,000 donation on Good Morning America .You can read more about how to help support them here.
And here are some other organizations in the Suncoast who need your support:
Friends of Manatee County Animal Services
Humane Society of Manatee County
Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium
