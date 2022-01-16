Advertise With Us
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on I-75 north bound at Manatee River

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has shutdown 2 lanes of traffic for a possible overturned semi

FHP has closed 2 north bound lanes on I-75 at the Trooper J.D. Young Bridge over the Manatee River.

FHP is only allowing the inside lane of traffic on the bridge though heading towards US-301 traffic is backed up to State Road 64

The accident was reported around 7:15am.

The vehicle accident was likely a result of rough weather this morning.

I-75 is still open this morning, traffic is still flowing but alternate routes are recommended

We will keep you updated as new information comes in.

