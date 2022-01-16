Advertise With Us
Traffic Alert: 2 lanes shutdown on I-75 west bound in Collier County

Traffic Alert 2
Traffic Alert 2(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has reported troopers are on scene of an overturned semi on the 96 mile marker of I-75.

2 lanes are shutdown. FHP is only allowing the inside lane through heading towards State Road 84. Traffic is backed up well over 2 miles.

The vehicle accident was likely a result of rough weather this morning.

I-75 is still open this morning, traffic is still flowing but alternate routes are recommended.

We will keep you updated as new information comes in.

