Tornado flips semi truck near the 96 mile marker

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has reported troopers are on scene of an overturned semi on the 96 mile marker of I-75.

Two lanes are shutdown. FHP is only allowing the inside lane through heading towards State Road 84. Traffic is backed up well over 2 miles.

The vehicle accident occurred around 9:30am it was caused by a tornado near the 100 mile marker of I-75.

I-75 is still open this morning, traffic is still flowing but alternate routes are recommended.

This is a developing story, we will update as new information comes in.

