Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sunday morning thunderstorms, very windy all day

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking thunderstorms Sunday morning. The storm cells will move across the Suncoast from around 6am to 10am. Isolated severe storms are possible with some heavy rain, possible flooding and the potential for an isolated tornado or waterspout as cells move onshore. Winds will shift to the west after the thunderstorms move through. Winds will be steady at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts. A Small Craft Advisory and Gale Warning are in effect, with waves topping 11 to 13 feet, occasionally as high as 17 feet. Rough beach conditions and dangerous rip currents continue Sunday and into Monday. tonight through Sunday. As the front moves into the Suncoast around sunrise Sunday, scattered thunderstorms develop and continue into early afternoon Sunday. By early afternoon, thunderstorms move south and east away from the Suncoast. That ends the rain, but the gusty winds and high surf continue.

Behind this front very cool and dry air moves in. Lows will drop to the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, the coolest temperatures since last February! Then afternoon highs start the warm up Wednesday.

Warnings
Warnings(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Englewood landlord fires weapon at evicted tenants
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota dispute over homestead exemption goes to state Supreme Court
Small risk for severe storms Sunday A.M.
Severe weather possible Sunday A.M.
Strong storms move in early Sunday.
Strong to severe storms early Sunday expected
Bradenton man pleads guilty to counterfeiting

Latest News

Strong storms move in early Sunday.
Strong to severe storms early Sunday expected
Strong storms move in early Sunday.
Tracking a strong cold front
Severe Outlook
Beautiful Saturday, Stormy Sunday
Manatee County Fair is now officially open.
Manatee County Fair is now open with COVID precautions in place