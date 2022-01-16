Sunday morning thunderstorms, very windy all day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking thunderstorms Sunday morning. The storm cells will move across the Suncoast from around 6am to 10am. Isolated severe storms are possible with some heavy rain, possible flooding and the potential for an isolated tornado or waterspout as cells move onshore. Winds will shift to the west after the thunderstorms move through. Winds will be steady at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts. A Small Craft Advisory and Gale Warning are in effect, with waves topping 11 to 13 feet, occasionally as high as 17 feet. Rough beach conditions and dangerous rip currents continue Sunday and into Monday. tonight through Sunday. As the front moves into the Suncoast around sunrise Sunday, scattered thunderstorms develop and continue into early afternoon Sunday. By early afternoon, thunderstorms move south and east away from the Suncoast. That ends the rain, but the gusty winds and high surf continue.

Behind this front very cool and dry air moves in. Lows will drop to the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, the coolest temperatures since last February! Then afternoon highs start the warm up Wednesday.

Warnings (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.