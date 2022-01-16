Strong to severe storms early Sunday expected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A strong cold front is on the way and will arrive Sunday morning. With it comes strong and possibly damaging winds, strong to severe storms, isolated tornados, and rough seas.

Take a look at the timeline, between now and midnight, we will notice winds continue to pick up possibly up to 20 mph. Between 1-5 AM, a few isolated showers ahead of the mainline could make their way ashore with winds continuing to pick up into the mid 20′s. Heavy rain begins 5-6 AM with strong storms moving onshore from 6-8 AM. We will have to watch for possibly damaging winds in excess of 50 mph and a few isolated tornadoes. The front moves further inland and weakens but comes with heavy rain. We may have some coastal flooding through the morning.

Storms event timeline for Sunday (WWSB)

After the front clears the region, winds will stay quite strong up to 30 mph and dangerous seas. Swells between 11-13 feet and periodic 17-foot swells. Gale warnings, small craft advisories, rip current statements, high surf, and coastal flooding statements are all in play.

