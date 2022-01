Shelter opens up in Charlotte County for those impacted by storms

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Management Officials have opened a shelter in Charlotte County following severe storms.

The Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, located at 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224, has been opened as a refuge for residents impacted by this morning’s severe weather.

Charlotte County was hit hard overnight and there are multiple reports of storm damage.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.