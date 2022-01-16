Charlotte County shuts down shelter at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Management Officials say they have closed the shelter at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park after the facility did not have any overnight guests following Sunday’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in the Gasparilla Road area. Multiple structures were damaged and crews are on scene today working to clean up debris.

No serious injuries were reported.

