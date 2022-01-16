Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County(Charlotte County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Sunday morning in the western part of Charlotte County.

County officials say the tornado was confirmed in the Gasparilla Road area. The storm has been classified as an EF-1 with winds reaching 110 MPH.

There were significant debris at Gasparilla Marina as well as the Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms
GALLERY: Storm damage in the Suncoast
Lightning exits a thunderstorm south of Broken Arrow, Okla., during this 13-second time...
National Weather Service reports damaged homes in Port Charlotte
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota dispute over homestead exemption goes to state Supreme Court
Englewood landlord fires weapon at evicted tenants
Traffic Alert
Update: All lanes of traffic are back open on I-75 at Manatee River

Latest News

El Gaspar Drive
Severe storms in the Suncoast - Jan. 16, 2022
Lightning exits a thunderstorm south of Broken Arrow, Okla., during this 13-second time...
National Weather Service reports damaged homes in Port Charlotte
graphic
Very windy and cool Sunday afternoon
WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 6:00am January 16, 2022