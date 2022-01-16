NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down Sunday morning in the western part of Charlotte County.

County officials say the tornado was confirmed in the Gasparilla Road area. The storm has been classified as an EF-1 with winds reaching 110 MPH.

There were significant debris at Gasparilla Marina as well as the Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood.

