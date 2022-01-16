Advertise With Us
No injuries reported in Punta Gorda storm damage

Storm damage in Punta Gorda.
Storm damage in Punta Gorda.(Charlotte County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Charlotte County say no injuries were reported following severe storms in the Gasparilla Road area.

Crews responded to storm damage early Sunday morning off Gasparilla Road. Gasparilla Marina was damaged as well as the Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood.

Further up the road in the Village of Holiday Lakes, several homes sustained damage.

Several residents have been displaced by the storm, but there is a shelter open and operating at the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center.

