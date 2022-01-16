Advertise With Us
Lightning exits a thunderstorm south of Broken Arrow, Okla., during this 13-second time exposure, Friday, June 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Tulsa World, Stephen Holman)(STEPHEN HOLMAN | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - National Weather Service reports damaged homes in Port Charlotte

The NWS is also setting up a command post to assess damage.

The National Weather Service has reported several homes in Port Charlotte have been damaged by a tornado Sunday after severe storms ripped through the area.

A command post is being set up in to keep assessing the damage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we get more information.

