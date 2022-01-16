National Weather Service reports damaged homes in Port Charlotte
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The NWS is also setting up a command post to assess damage.
The National Weather Service has reported several homes in Port Charlotte have been damaged by a tornado Sunday after severe storms ripped through the area.
A command post is being set up in to keep assessing the damage.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we get more information.
