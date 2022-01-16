FHP dashcam shows video of tornado crossing I-75 in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Dashcam footage from a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser shows an apparent tornado crossing over I-75 in Alligator Alley.

The tornado passed over Interstate 75 in the area of the 96 mile marker in Collier County at 9:34am. The resulting storm flipped over a semi-truck, shutting down the roadway for several hours.

The NWS is currently surveying damage in the area.

