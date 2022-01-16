FHP dashcam shows video of tornado crossing I-75 in Collier County
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Dashcam footage from a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser shows an apparent tornado crossing over I-75 in Alligator Alley.
The tornado passed over Interstate 75 in the area of the 96 mile marker in Collier County at 9:34am. The resulting storm flipped over a semi-truck, shutting down the roadway for several hours.
The NWS is currently surveying damage in the area.
Tornado passed over Interstate 75 in the area of the 96 mile marker (🐊 Alley) in Collier County at 9:34am.— FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) January 16, 2022
Please continue to monitor weather conditions and BE SAFE! pic.twitter.com/bxNqzKbkOE
