Severe weather possible Sunday A.M.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for Sunday for our entire viewing area. This means look for some disruptive weather to move in on Sunday morning and stick around through Sunday evening. During the morning from say 3 a. m to 10 a.m. we can expect some showers and thunderstorms, and during the afternoon we will see the winds pick up and cause some minor coastal flooding along the low lying areas on the barrier islands.

A strong low pressure will dive deep into the SE U.S. on Saturday and sweep a cold front our way on Sunday morning. After the front moves through winds will whip around to the WNW early Sunday afternoon and bring some minor coastal flooding and some beach erosion for area beaches. We will also see dangerous rip currents develop late Saturday and stay with us through Monday morning.

Saturday will be nice you might say the calm before the storm. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning with some increase in cloudiness later in the day. We start off on the cool side with lows in the low to mid 50s and warm into the low 70s. Winds will be picking up out of the south to southwest at 10-15 mph.

Saturday night expect increasing cloudiness and winds getting stronger in advance of the cold front. The timing of the worse weather weather be from 3 a.m through 10 a.m. on Sunday. There will be a few storms possible out ahead of the actual cold front early Sunday morning. Then we will see the line of showers and thunderstorms move through around or shortly after sunrise on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal chance for an isolated severe storm or two. There is a very small chance for an isolated tornado, but mainly look for gusty winds with a couple of the storms up to 50 mph.

There will be periods of some heavy rain at times with totals generally around 1/2 inch for many of us.

The storms should all be over by noon on Sunday but we could still see some small isolated showers pushing through on a very b

We are in the marginal risk for isolated severe storms (WWSBS)

reezy afternoon on Sunday. Winds will be out of the WNW at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will be holding right around 70 through the early afternoon and quickly falling through the evening hours.

Monday it will be chilly with a high on in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies and north winds at 10-15 mph. Tuesday morning we start out in the low to mid 40s inland and mid to upper 40s near the beaches.

Temperatures stay cool through Tuesday with a high only in the low to mid 60s and lows on Wednesday in the low to mid 40s.

