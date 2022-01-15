Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

School district-specific COVID-19 testing sites for Manatee County closed Monday

(Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - School district-specific COVID-19 testing sites for Manatee County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.

The sites at Marble Park and the MCR School-Based Health Centers at Manatee Elementary and Southeast High School will close for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. These sites will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The county testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will still be open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The release from the School District of Manatee County stated, “Also - please help us out by making sure students and employees do not come to school if they are sick, have symptoms, or are waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hackett
Sarasota chiropractor charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol attack
Paul Sharff
Paul Sharff, CEO of Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, dead at 63
Tierra Driver
Girlfriend of wanted Sarasota murder suspect arrested
Bicyclist dies after crash with car on U.S. 41 in Sarasota
Jason and Jeremy Versakos
Brothers charged with shooting cars with pellet gun

Latest News

Englewood landlord fires weapon at evicted tenants
bs
"Baby Shark" hits 10 billion views
Small risk for severe storms Sunday A.M.
Severe weather possible Sunday A.M.
Sarasota County Schools expect transportation delays