School district-specific COVID-19 testing sites for Manatee County closed Monday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - School district-specific COVID-19 testing sites for Manatee County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.

The sites at Marble Park and the MCR School-Based Health Centers at Manatee Elementary and Southeast High School will close for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. These sites will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The county testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will still be open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The release from the School District of Manatee County stated, “Also - please help us out by making sure students and employees do not come to school if they are sick, have symptoms, or are waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.