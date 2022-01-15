Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Schools expect transportation delays

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools have informed residents to expect transportation delays through the next week.

School districts in our area are experiencing varying levels of strain on their transportation departments right now due to the Omicron variant. Staffing issues are also a factor.

Next week, Sarasota County Schools are anticipating delays for many of their bus routes to and from school. The district reminds families to use the WhereTheBus app, which offers real-time route updates. For more information about the app and how to sign up, visit this website.

Officials encourage everyone to continue to practice good health habits to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and the community.

