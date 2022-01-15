Manatee County offices closed on Jan. 17 for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Trash and recycling pickup schedules will continue as normal next week. Manatee County Area Transit and the Anna Maria Island Trolley will operate normal daily routes.

Downtown Central Library will be closed and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Manatee County’s publicly owned natural preserves, parks, and beaches will be open to the public.

Manatee County and Buffalo Creek Golf Courses will be also open.

G.T. Bray Recreation Center will be closed on Monday as well.

