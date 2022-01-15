Manatee County Fair is now open with COVID precautions in place

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Fair in Palmetto is off and roaring with a new dinosaur attraction and so much more. The fair features lots of rides, games, animals, delicious foods and many different shows. Fair officials say safety is their top priority.

“In light of COVID, we are an outdoor event for the most part, everything’s outside,” said Danny Alfonso, the Fair Manager. “All these vendors, this is their livelihood and we are thankful that we are able to continue putting on the fair this year.”

Many COVID protocols are in place including social distancing, hand sanitizers throughout the fairgrounds and one way directional markings on the pavement. Masks are optional.

“I’m outside, it doesn’t hurt me, no I don’t want to wear a mask,” said Dominic and Cameron, 12-year-olds from Bradenton. “You can still get it, I feel like it’s kind of scary.”

Many vendors like Eddie Porcelli of Spaghetti Eddies are grateful for the fair. He says it’s given him and others a huge economic boost during these difficult times.

“This fair in Manatee County here under their leadership was the first fair that reenergized our industry, and it was very important to be done the right way,” said Porcelli.

Fair officials say they are thrilled about this year’s event which opened on Thursday, saying it’s bigger and better than ever before.

The Manatee County Fair is open everyday through Sunday, January 23rd. For more information on the fair you can click this link https://www.manateecountyfair.com/.

