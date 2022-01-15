Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Englewood landlord fires weapon at evicted tenants

(Storyblocks.com)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Jan. 13, 2022, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Englewood for a possible report of gunshots.

The two victims told the police that their landlord, Christopher Perry, had pointed a gun in their direction and fired one round. Deputies found a firearm on the dining room table in the residence and notified Major Crimes.

The victims have allegedly been living at the address for two and half weeks, paying rent to Laurie and Christopher Perry. The Perrys informed the victims several days ago that they were to be evicted. According to deputies, the victims said a verbal agreement was reached for them to move out immediately, with their security deposit and half their rent returned.

When the exchange for the keys and the money happened, the victims claimed they were not given the full amount of money previously agreed on. The ensuing argument allegedly resulted in Perry removing a firearm from behind his back and pointing at the victims, telling them they were now trespassing on his property.

After the victims asked for the money again, Perry pointed the firearm at one of the victims and allegedly fired one round. The victims then left the property and told 911 dispatch that they feared for their lives.

Christopher Perry was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

