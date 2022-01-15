Beautiful Saturday, Stormy Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a cold front for early Sunday morning that will bring stormy weather. Ahead of the front, our Saturday weather is sunny and quiet. Winds will pick up Saturday night, prompting a Small Craft Advisory and rough beach and boating conditions tonight through Sunday. As the front moves into the Suncoast around sunrise Sunday, scattered thunderstorms develop and continue into mid-morning Sunday. Isolated severe storms are possible with some heavy rain, possible flooding and the potential for an isolated tornado or waterspout as cells move onshore. Westerly winds develop Sunday with gusts over 30 mph for most of the day. This will also lead to dangerous rip currents Sunday. By early afternoon, thunderstorms move south and east away from the Suncoast. That ends the rain, but the gusty winds and high surf continue.

Behind this front very cool and dry air moves in. Lows will drop to the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, the coolest temperatures since last February! Then afternoon highs start the warm up Wednesday.

FAWD (Station)

