Tickets still available for Audra McDonald at the Van Wezel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Audra McDonald, artist, actress, vocalist and winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award, will be performing a one night concert at the Van Wezel Performing Arts.

McDonald spoke with ABC7 about the concert and how excited she is to get back on the road after the pandemic has caused a lot of headaches. She also looks forward to stretching her performance muscles once more with a live audience.

“I’m finding that, you know, something that has come easily to me over the years as concerts, I’ve done so much over the years. Because of the pandemic, I’ve gotten a little rusty.” said McDonald.

“Rusty” for McDonald, of course, is likely at a caliber that is higher than most mere mortals. The Julliard trained vocalist is best known for her Tony-winning performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill-the role that also served as the vehicle for her 2017 debut on London’s West End (2018 Olivier Award nomination)-she has appeared on Broadway in The Secret Garden, Marie Christine (Tony nomination), Henry IV, 110 in the Shade (Tony nomination), and Shuffle Along, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.

McDonald is planning on performing selections from American musical theatre and she teased a song that she had left off her repertoire that “everyone will know the words to.”

Audra will perform at the Van Wezel Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $42-$107 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel’s 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel’s Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.