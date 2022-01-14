Theft suspects lead North Port police on I-75 chase

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Three women were arrested and charged with trying to steal nearly $3,000 in perfume from a North Port department store, police say.

In a tweet from the North Port Police Department, the women, all from Fort Lauderdale, were inside the store Jan. 11 when they produced large bags, quickly emptied the shelves of perfume bottles and ran.

Police were notified and officers located the women’s vehicle on Interstate 75. Police say as the women were being chased, they began throwing the evidence from their windows.

Police managed to stop the car and the women were arrested.

All three were charged with grand theft and tampering with evidence. The driver of the getaway car was also charged with reckless driving.

Two have bonded out of Sarasota County Jail. The third is still in custody, with multiple outstanding warrants from Broward County, jail records show.

North Port police recovered bottles of perfume from the shoulder of I-75 after suspected thieves took them from a department store. (North Port Police Department)

