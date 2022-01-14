Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Stormy weather likely Sunday

Coldest air of season next week
First Alert Weather Day for Sunday
First Alert Weather Day for Sunday(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have declared Sunday to be a First Alert Weather Day. That means we can expect some disruptive weather beginning on Sunday morning and may linger through the afternoon due to strong winds out of the NW.

A strong low pressure will develop over the SE U.S. on Saturday and sweep a strong cold front our way on Sunday. We will see a line of showers along with a few thunderstorms out ahead of the actual cold front during the early morning hours on Sunday. The actual cold front will bust through during the late morning early afternoon. The rain chance is at 70% right now. Although the severe weather threat will be low there will be a small chance that one or two of the storms could turn severe with some gusty winds, heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Rainfall amounts will be from a 1/3rd of and inch to 3/4″.

Small craft advisories will be issued for our waters as early as Saturday evening and stick around through Monday.

Winds will pick up out of the NW following the frontal passage and usher in the coldest air of the season. Get your jackets ready for Monday as highs are only expected to be in the low to mid 60s. With a strong wind out of the NW on Monday it will feel even chillier.

Lows in the mid 40s Tuesday & Wednesday
Lows in the mid 40s Tuesday & Wednesday(WWSB)

The coldest morning looks to be Tuesday with lows in the low to mid 40s some upper 40s near the beaches. There will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday but it stays cool with a high only around 65 degrees.

It starts off cold once again on Wednesday with lows in the mid 40s, we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day and that will warm things back to near average which is 72 degrees.

