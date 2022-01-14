SRQ sets another passenger record in December

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport served nearly 350,000 passengers last month, almost three times as many as the previous December, airport officials announced Friday.

It’s another new record for SRQ -- and the trend is expected to continue in 2022.

“It is exciting to see the record-breaking numbers and the projected growth,” said said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO. “As the airport and community continue to grow, we are committed to providing the infrastructure, amenities, and superior level of service our customers deserve.”

Last month 347,268 passengers came and went from SRQ, an increase of 191.5% over December 2020 and is the highest passenger month in the history of the airport.

For all of 2021, 3,163,543 passengers were served. That’s 155.7% more than 2020 and a 57% increase over the previous record of 2,010,304 passengers in 2019.

There’s potential for even more growth in 2022. From now until the end of April, there are approximately 2 million airline seats to fill, a 42% increase over 2021. Existing airlines are adding flights and a new carrier to SRQ -- Avelo Airlines -- began service Jan. 13 to New Haven, Connecticut. In March, Allegiant will begin new nonstop service to Akron-Canton, Ohio, and Appleton, Wisconsin. With the addition of these new routes, SRQ now has 11 airlines serving 53 nonstop destinations.

The airport itself has grown to try to meet the demand, Piccolo said, including a major expansion of the screening checkpoint area; three new 100,000-gallon jet fuel storage tanks; expansion of the long-term parking lot; and the addition of remote parking lots.

This year, the airport will break ground on a new ground transportation facility; improved and expanded concessions; and a new ground-level terminal which will provide at least five additional gates for aircraft arrivals and departures.

