Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SRQ Airport will use infrastructure law money for terminal expansion

The airport is set to get $4.6 million each year for the next five years, and all of it is...
The airport is set to get $4.6 million each year for the next five years, and all of it is going toward the massive project.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Biden administration is preparing to roll out funds approved through the recent infrastructure law, and SRQ Airport is one of the many organizations cutting a cut of the money.

The airport is getting $4.6 million each year for the next five years.

All that money is going to be funneled into construction on a new five-gate terminal.

Overall, the new terminal will cost about $70 million.

The five years of funding from the Biden administration will add up to a little more than $23 million.

So, that covers some of it. The rest will be paid for with the airport’s own money and other grants.

Rick Piccolo, SRQ’s CEO and president, said the terminal is necessary. He said more and more people are traveling through this airport and it’s already getting too crowded.

“We’re going to hit somewhere around 3.15 million passengers this year,” Piccolo said. “This terminal is designed for between 2.5-3 million. So, we have to do this expansions just to take care of what we have, and certainly as the community grows there will be more that’ll come. So, we have to be ready for that as well.”

Construction on the terminal will likely begin this summer. The airport estimates it will take two years to complete.

On top of this project, SRQ also wants to build another five-gate terminal. However, that is a project isn’t going to start until about 5-10 years from now.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hackett
Sarasota chiropractor charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol attack
Paul Sharff
Paul Sharff, CEO of Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, dead at 63
Bicyclist dies after crash with car on U.S. 41 in Sarasota
Tierra Driver
Girlfriend of wanted Sarasota murder suspect arrested
Jason and Jeremy Versakos
Brothers charged with shooting cars with pellet gun

Latest News

Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
1 arrested, 2nd suspect wanted after fatal shooting in Sarasota County
(Source: Pixabay)
Computer hackers apparently target City of North Port
WWSB Generic Stock 7
School: Florida teacher quit after yelling racial slur
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
SRQ sets another passenger record in December