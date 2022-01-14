SRQ Airport will use infrastructure law money for terminal expansion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Biden administration is preparing to roll out funds approved through the recent infrastructure law, and SRQ Airport is one of the many organizations cutting a cut of the money.

The airport is getting $4.6 million each year for the next five years.

All that money is going to be funneled into construction on a new five-gate terminal.

Overall, the new terminal will cost about $70 million.

The five years of funding from the Biden administration will add up to a little more than $23 million.

So, that covers some of it. The rest will be paid for with the airport’s own money and other grants.

Rick Piccolo, SRQ’s CEO and president, said the terminal is necessary. He said more and more people are traveling through this airport and it’s already getting too crowded.

“We’re going to hit somewhere around 3.15 million passengers this year,” Piccolo said. “This terminal is designed for between 2.5-3 million. So, we have to do this expansions just to take care of what we have, and certainly as the community grows there will be more that’ll come. So, we have to be ready for that as well.”

Construction on the terminal will likely begin this summer. The airport estimates it will take two years to complete.

On top of this project, SRQ also wants to build another five-gate terminal. However, that is a project isn’t going to start until about 5-10 years from now.

