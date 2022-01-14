Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Senate committee approves new Florida congressional map

State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in a legislative session, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Senate Reapportion Committee approved a new Florida congressional map Thursday with no discussion or debate.

Only one committee member, Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson, voted against the plan, which adds a new 28th district in central Florida which should favor Republicans.

With nearly all Democrats on the committee voting for the map, it’s a sign that the plan meets the state’s constitutional requirement that districts be contiguous and drawn without benefitting a political party or candidate.

The plan will now go to the full Senate. The House Redistricting Committee still needs to approve it’s version of the congressional map.

Florida’s population growth of 2.7 million new residents between 2010 and 2020 led to the new seat in the once-every-decade redistricting process.

The Senate vowed to follow the constitution. That promise was made after a three-year court battle the last time the state drew political maps.

The state Supreme Court threw out the Republican-led Legislature’s maps, which were drawn with the help of state Republican party consultants.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hackett
Sarasota chiropractor charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol attack
Bicyclist dies after crash with car on U.S. 41 in Sarasota
Paul Sharff
Paul Sharff, CEO of Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, dead at 63
Tierra Driver
Girlfriend of wanted Sarasota murder suspect arrested
Jason and Jeremy Versakos
Brothers charged with shooting cars with pellet gun

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday January 14
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday January 14
Investigative review released regarding Moab Police handling of Gabby and Brian incident.
Utah police handling of Petito-Laundrie encounter is teachable moment, Suncoast experts say
A cold front moves in Sunday morning.
A cold front arrives this weekend
Gone Fishin' - January 13, 2021
Gone Fishin' - January 13, 2022