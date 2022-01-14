Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
School: Florida teacher quit after yelling racial slur

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A substitute teacher in Florida has resigned after students said she yelled a racial slur in the classroom.

The 59-year-old white woman continued using the slur after going to the principal’s office Wednesday at Lealman Innovation Academy, Pinellas County school officials told the Tampa Bay Times.

Principal Connisheia Garcia is Black, as are about 75% of the students at the school in St. Petersburg, which focuses on personalized learning for students in grades six through 12.

District spokeswoman Isabel Mascareñas says the principal reported the substitute teacher to human resources and she was put on a do-not-use list.

“They were setting up a time to review” the complaint, she told the newspaper. “Before they could set a date, she resigned.”

The woman had worked in several schools without incident after being hired on July 1, Mascareñas said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

