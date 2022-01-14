Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Pirates looking for a few good voices for spring training

Yankees Pirates Spring Training
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Pittsburgh Pirates are once again looking for local singers that can handle “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “O Canada” to perform the national anthem before spring training games this season.

Potential stars can send a video or a YouTube link to the Pirates for consideration.

A few caveats:

These will be live performances -- You have to be comfortable singing in front of cameras and thousands of people.

All submission videos must be performed a cappella. You have to submit your video by Feb. 18 to be considered.

Pirates staff will review the videos and select the performers they will invite to sing before spring games at LECOM Park. Those not selected for the major league games may be invited later in the year to sing the anthem at games of the Pirates’ minor league affiliate, the Bradenton Marauders.

Send your videos and links to Rebekah Rivette, manager of marketing and game presentation via email at rebekah.rivette@pirates.com.

For more information, call 941-747-3031, visit www.bradentonmarauders.com or email maruadersinfo@pirates.com.

