Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FWC issues warning for boaters during right whale calving season

Two new right whale calves are born.
Two new right whale calves are born.(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife are asking boaters to be cautious in the water for the duration of right whale calving season.

Right whale calving season runs through mid-April in Atlantic state and federal waters off Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. A 54-foot boat was a total loss after accidentally hitting a North Atlantic right whale mom and calf off the Florida coast last year. The boat was close to shore and, thankfully, the crew and passengers made it safely to land.

However, the calf died and the mother was seriously injured and hasn’t been sighted again. This scenario is all too common, and FWC has issued some security steps that boaters can take to lessen the likelihood of a similar situation.

Guidelines for boaters:

  • Going slow may give you time to react. Right whales can be extremely hard to spot.
  • Post a lookout. Watch for black objects, whitewater, and splashes. Avoid boating in the dark, when visibility is poor, or in rough seas.
  • Use the Whale Alert app to know if whales have recently been sighted or reported in your area.
  • Check for signage at your local boat ramp or marina as a reminder of what to look for and how to identify and report right whale sightings.
  • If a whale is spotted, slow down, operate at slow speed or put your engine in neutral if possible. Assess the scene and slowly leave the area while keeping watch. Never pursue or follow a whale and keep at least 500 yards from right whales (it’s the law).
  • Report whale sightings to the proper authorities.
  • Report whale collisions as well as dead and entangled whales to the U.S. Coast Guard on marine VHF Ch. 16 or NOAA hotline at 877-WHALE-HELP (942-5343).

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hackett
Sarasota chiropractor charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol attack
Bicyclist dies after crash with car on U.S. 41 in Sarasota
Paul Sharff
Paul Sharff, CEO of Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, dead at 63
Tierra Driver
Girlfriend of wanted Sarasota murder suspect arrested
Jason and Jeremy Versakos
Brothers charged with shooting cars with pellet gun

Latest News

Tamisha Kates, Sheena Gordon and Chasidy Walker
Theft suspects lead North Port police on I-75 chase
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Senate committee approves new Florida congressional map
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday January 14
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday January 14
Investigative review released regarding Moab Police handling of Gabby and Brian incident.
Utah police handling of Petito-Laundrie encounter is teachable moment, Suncoast experts say