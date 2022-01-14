Fla. animal rescue names four pups after ‘The Golden Girls’ in honor of Betty White

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - As we approach what would have been the 100th birthday of actress and animal lover Betty White, many shelters are working to honor her legacy. White passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve.

Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton paid tribute by naming 4 of its new adoptable critters in honor of Betty and the cast of “The Golden Girls.”

The four pups have been christened Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia ahead of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The challenge, kicking off ahead of Betty’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, hopes to encourage people to donate to their local animal organizations.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the #BettyWhiteChallenge than by naming some of our pups after Betty’s character Rose and the other Golden Girls. Please consider participating in the challenge by donating to a shelter in honor of Betty on her 100th Birthday,” reads the Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.