A cold front arrives this weekend

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Another sunny day is expected today here on the Suncoast; however, temperatures will be a bit cool with highs only in the lower 70s.

The weekend will kick of dry and seasonable, highs on Saturday climb to the mid-70s. By late night, clouds start to move in as a cold front moves towards us. We start to see breezy winds late Saturday and only become stronger Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms begin as early as late Saturday into Sunday. The mainline of showers and thunderstorms arrives around 6-8 a.m. Some of the storms could be on the strong to possibly severe side. That severe threat is fairly low.

After the front clears the region, expect strong winds and chilly air to filter in. The beginning of the new week will kick off with highs only in the mid-60s with morning lows down in the mid-to-lower 40s. We will stay cool up until late week.

