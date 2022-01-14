Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton man pleads guilty to counterfeiting

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man faces 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Friday to counterfeiting, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Anthony Wayne Smith, 58, pleaded guilty in federal court in Tampa to manufacturing counterfeit currency.

According to the plea agreement, Smith printed the bogus bills at his home in Bradenton. While executing a search warrant at his home, law enforcement officers recovered a large quantity of counterfeit notes hidden throughout the residence, texturized printing paper and printers.

Smith’s laptop computer contained digital images of U.S. Federal Reserve notes that had been used in the production and manufacture of counterfeit currency, prosecutors said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 6.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hackett
Sarasota chiropractor charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol attack
Paul Sharff
Paul Sharff, CEO of Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, dead at 63
Bicyclist dies after crash with car on U.S. 41 in Sarasota
Tierra Driver
Girlfriend of wanted Sarasota murder suspect arrested
Jason and Jeremy Versakos
Brothers charged with shooting cars with pellet gun

Latest News

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota dispute over homestead exemption goes to state Supreme Court
Meet Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia
Fla. animal rescue names four pups after ‘The Golden Girls’ in honor of Betty White
Tickets still available for Audra McDonald at the Van Wezel
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
1 arrested, 2nd suspect wanted after fatal shooting in Sarasota County