1 arrested, 2nd suspect wanted after fatal shooting in Sarasota County

Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has been arrested and one person is still wanted after a fatal shooting in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20-year-old Kalvion Turner for a fatal shooting that happened at Ackerman Park on Dec. 29, 2021.

According to witnesses, a large group was at the park when several shots were fired from the back seat of a vehicle in the parking lot. Bystanders found the victim on the ground with a single gunshot wound to his back and drove him away from the scene. They then met paramedics in another parking lot nearby where the victim was pronounced dead.

After investigating, detectives found the suspect vehicle was a gold Hyundai occupied by Turner, with 20-year-old Nyquan Priester in the back seat.

On Thursday, Turner turned himself in and is now facing a single count of principal to second-degree murder with a firearm. Detectives are still searching for Priester, who is wanted on a single count of second-degree murder and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of any person.

During an interview, Turner admitted to being in the car during the shooting but denied shooting the gun. He later identified Priester as the shooter.

The investigation also revealed hours after the shooting that Turner went to Whitaker Park with Priester when Priester may have gotten rid of the firearm, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

