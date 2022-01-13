Advertise With Us
Winter the Dolphin’s ashes returned to the Gulf by CMA caretakers

Winter the Dolphin's ashes were returned to the sea.
Winter the Dolphin's ashes were returned to the sea.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter the Dolphin’s friends and caretakers from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium returned the ashes of the beloved animal back to the Gulf of Mexico today.

Winter died in November from a gastrointestinal infection. She was best known as the star of the film “A Dolphin’s Tale” and inspired fans after her tail was amputated when it became entangled in a crab trap rope, cutting off circulation. But the prosthetic tail and the dolphin’s miraculous recovery offered hopes to many with illnesses and disabilities.

Winter the Dolphin in 2017.
Winter the Dolphin in 2017.

Encased in a Himalayan sea salt urn, the ashes of Winter were released into the Gulf of Mexico by her animal care staff aboard the U.S. Coast Guard’s 45-foot Response Boat.

Winter’s legacy will live on as funds raised in her honor will go to the care and upkeep of other marine life.

