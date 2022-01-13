Advertise With Us
Venice city offices to be closed Monday for MLK holiday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 for the observance of the holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

City Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 8 a.m.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.

In the event of utilities service emergencies like a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.

