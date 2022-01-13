Two fronts in four days will make for active Suncoast weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our morning showers end, and clouds give way to sunshine as a cold front sinks south along west-central Florida. Winds will then turn to the north and become breezy.

That wind shift will open the gate for drier and cooler air to filter in. Despite the sunshine, which will be widespread this afternoon, the cooler air will limit heating to a high of about 70 degrees. That will make it 6 to 8 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Tomorrow will be sunny with a cool, crisp start and sunny afternoon skies. The high temperature will be similar to today.

Our bigger weather story comes over the weekend as a large and powerful snowstorm moves through the mid-Atlantic and up the Northeast coast. Snow may fall as far south as Atlanta.

This system will drag a cold front into the Suncoast on Sunday with a line of showers. There is a possibility that some of the storms could be stronger and have gusty winds. Most all models suggest a period of rain in the afternoon on Sunday could be widespread.

It remains a developing situation but worthy at this time of getting First Alert Weather status for its disruptive nature. So this is your heads up to keep current on the Sunday forecast.

