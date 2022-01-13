Advertise With Us
Three UF Health medical labs are temporarily closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some UF Health outpatient services are closed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida.

Three UF Health medical labs are temporarily closed including the Oaks, Rocky Point, and Tower Hill.

UF Health small animal hospital is limiting admissions.

Only animals in critical need of hospitalization and those from the Gainesville area are being accepted at this time.

Staff anticipates the restrictions being in place through the rest of this month.

