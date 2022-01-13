Sarasota Police investigating crash between bicyclist and motorist
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a crash between a bicyclist and a motorist.
The crash happened on U.S. 41 between 14th Street and 20th Street.
The driver stayed on scene and the bicyclist is being taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries, according to a tweet from the department.
Officers are asking motorists to find a different route.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.