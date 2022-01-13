Paul Sharff, CEO of Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, dead at 63

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Board of Directors of the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County have announced the passing of Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sharff.

Sharff, 63, joined ELC in July of 2008 and was a long-time advocate for the children and families of Manatee County.

“Paul was a fearless leader in Early Childhood Education and left an indelible mark on almost everything and everyone he engaged with. His work was instrumental in bringing to light the importance of Early Childhood Education, particularly the accessibility of high-quality child care programs from infancy through higher education,” reads the announcement. “His vision led the ELC to new heights and countless awards, and he generously shared his expertise to help strengthen other organizations both locally and across the state.”

In addition to Paul’s role as CEO, he was the founder of The From Cradle to College Foundation, a local non-profit created to support the ELC, and served as its Managing Director for the past four and a half years. He was also actively involved in numerous community organizations and sat on many boards, sharing kindness and knowledge gained throughout his amazing life. Undoubtedly his greatest passion was in his role as a devoted father to his two sons, Ian and Evan.

Adam Mohammadbhoy, ELC Board Chairman, said, “Paul’s dedication to Early Childhood Education was unparalleled and his devotion to the ELC was extraordinary. Paul’s untimely passing is a tremendous loss to the ELC and Manatee County. We are committed to honoring his exceptional legacy by continuing the mission he loved. We extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his entire family and loved ones.”

No announcement of funeral services have been made at this time.

