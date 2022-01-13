Advertise With Us
Humane Society expresses concern over new pet protection legislation

(Vasuta Thitayarak (PongMoji) (Vasuta Thitayarak | Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_pongmoji'>pongmoji</a>)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of the United States has expressed concerns over a new bill in the Florida legislature that would void recently created pet store ordinances in two Florida counties.

SB 994/HB 849, The Pet Protection Act, would void pet store ordinances recently enacted in Orange and Manatee Counties and prevent any Florida locality from stopping the sale of puppy mills puppies in the future.

Officials with the Humane Society says that the bill is crafted to appear to regulate the industry, but is full of “20 pages of weak and unenforceable language that would do little but maintain the status quo.”

“The puppy mill to pet store pipeline would flourish under this Trojan horse proposal, and so would the practices we’ve exposed and campaigned against—the sale of sick puppies, the deception of consumers and exorbitant financing rates and hidden fees,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States,” writes Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “The Humane Society of the United States is calling on lawmakers to oppose SB 994/HB 849 and protects pets and consumers from these cruel practices.”

You can read the legislation below:

