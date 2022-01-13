Girlfriend of wanted Sarasota murder suspect arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The girlfriend of a man wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 homicide has been arrested after police say she withheld information about his whereabouts.

Tierra Driver, 26, of Sarasota, was arrested Jan. 12 and is facing charges of accessory after the fact -- second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred outside a grocery store near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and U.S. 301.

Police are looking for Johnny D. Evans, 22, in connection with the shooting. Detectives now believe Evans may be in Mississippi. He is considered armed and dangerous.

After the shooting, Driver told police Evans had told her he had an altercation with another man and shot him when Evans believed the victim was pulling a gun. According to a probable cause affidavit, Driver told police Evans left her house that night and had not seen him since.

Detectives now believe Driver drove Evans out of Florida after the shooting, police said Thursday in a news release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Johnny Evans, 22, wanted on murder charges. (SPD)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.